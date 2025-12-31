Capital Group Growth ETF $CGGR Position Increased by Hartmann Taylor Wealth Management LLC

Hartmann Taylor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,348 shares during the period. Capital Group Growth ETF accounts for 11.9% of Hartmann Taylor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Hartmann Taylor Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $16,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CGGR. Melone Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. now owns 668,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,346,000 after purchasing an additional 32,438 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 16.7% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 443,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,487,000 after acquiring an additional 63,418 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,345,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,113,000 after purchasing an additional 21,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 300,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,202,000 after purchasing an additional 53,475 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Capital Group Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1%

CGGR stock opened at $44.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.17 and a 200-day moving average of $42.89. The company has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.17. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $29.23 and a 12-month high of $45.83.

Capital Group Growth ETF Announces Dividend

Capital Group Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th were paid a $0.0424 dividend. This represents a yield of 19.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.