MOBOX (MBOX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.49 Million

MOBOX (MBOX) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. Over the last week, MOBOX has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One MOBOX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0300 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. MOBOX has a total market capitalization of $15.02 million and $2.49 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88,809.69 or 1.00097430 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88,059.06 or 0.99682024 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MOBOX’s genesis date was April 2nd, 2021. MOBOX’s total supply is 550,322,467 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,322,467 tokens. MOBOX’s official message board is www.mobox.io/community/article/list/announcement. MOBOX’s official website is www.mobox.io/#. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @mobox_official. The Reddit community for MOBOX is https://reddit.com/r/mobox.

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBOX is a community-driven platform empowering users by rewarding them for their engagement and enjoyment. By using innovative tokenomics, utilizing finance and games. Whilst also combining the best of DeFi and NFTs to create a truly unique and everlasting FREE TO PLAY, PLAY TO EARN ECOSYSTEM.MBOX Token hodlers have the right to submit and vote on proposals. Hodlers will be able to manage the success of the platform such as games to develop and integrate, unique functions, events, development and more.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOBOX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MOBOX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MOBOX using one of the exchanges listed above.

