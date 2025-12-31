Anoma (XAN) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $32.80 Million

Anoma (XAN) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. Anoma has a total market cap of $32.80 million and $8.00 million worth of Anoma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anoma token can currently be bought for $0.0164 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Anoma has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Anoma

Anoma launched on September 30th, 2025. Anoma’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Anoma is anoma.net. Anoma’s official Twitter account is @anoma.

Buying and Selling Anoma

According to CryptoCompare, “Anoma (XAN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anoma has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,500,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Anoma is 0.01693412 USD and is up 4.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $7,654,171.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anoma.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anoma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anoma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anoma using one of the exchanges listed above.

