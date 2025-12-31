JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 552,658 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the November 30th total of 440,768 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,352.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 87 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,352.4 days.

JDE Peet’s Trading Down 0.9%

OTCMKTS:JDEPF opened at $36.41 on Wednesday. JDE Peet’s has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $37.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.43.

Get JDE Peet's alerts:

JDE Peet’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JDE Peet’s is a global pure-play coffee and tea company with operations spanning retail, out-of-home, and e-commerce channels. The company produces a wide range of coffee and tea products including whole beans, ground coffee, single-serve pods, instant coffee and various tea blends. Through partnerships with foodservice providers, restaurants and office networks, JDE Peet’s delivers branded coffee and tea offerings to millions of consumers worldwide.

The company’s portfolio encompasses a number of well-known brands such as Jacobs, Douwe Egberts, L’OR, Senseo, Tassimo, Kenco and Pickwick tea in Europe, alongside Peet’s Coffee, Stumptown and Intelligentsia in North America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JDE Peet's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JDE Peet's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.