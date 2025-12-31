PT Bank Mandiri Persero TBK (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

PT Bank Mandiri Persero TBK (OTCMKTS:PPERY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.1401, but opened at $12.4999. PT Bank Mandiri Persero TBK shares last traded at $12.08, with a volume of 2,934 shares changing hands.

PT Bank Mandiri Persero TBK Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.63 and a 200-day moving average of $11.37.

About PT Bank Mandiri Persero TBK

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk is one of Indonesia’s largest banking groups, providing a full range of commercial banking services to corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and retail customers. The bank was established in 1998 through a government-led consolidation of four state-owned banks as part of efforts to strengthen the financial system during the Asian financial crisis. Since then it has grown into a diversified financial services franchise offering deposit taking, lending, trade finance, payment and cash management, treasury, and wealth-management services.

Bank Mandiri’s product suite spans traditional retail and corporate banking products — including savings and time deposits, consumer and mortgage loans, working capital and project financing — alongside specialized services such as trade and export-import finance, foreign exchange and treasury solutions, card products, and digital banking channels.

