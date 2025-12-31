Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Trading Up 2.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) were up 2.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.47 and last traded at $30.2120. Approximately 110,612 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 329,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.42.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Scholastic in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Scholastic in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research cut Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scholastic has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.24 million, a P/E ratio of -147.65 and a beta of 1.18.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $551.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.72 million. Scholastic had a positive return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 0.21%.During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Scholastic Corporation will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 30th. Scholastic’s payout ratio is presently -400.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHL. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scholastic by 819.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Scholastic by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Scholastic by 458.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Scholastic during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 127.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ: SCHL) is a global company dedicated to children’s publishing, education technology and distribution services. The company’s core business encompasses three primary segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Technology, and International operations. Through its publishing arm, Scholastic produces and distributes a wide range of children’s books, novels, nonfiction titles and classroom magazines under well-known imprints such as Scholastic Press, Graphix and Chicken House.

