Short Interest in CDT Equity Inc. (NASDAQ:CDT) Increases By 25.6%

CDT Equity Inc. (NASDAQ:CDT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 111,333 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the November 30th total of 88,617 shares. Approximately 7.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 356,497 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 356,497 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 7.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CDT Equity Stock Down 7.7%

Shares of NASDAQ CDT opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. CDT Equity has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $2,198.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.78.

CDT Equity (NASDAQ:CDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($13.16) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of CDT Equity

Analyst Ratings Changes

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CDT Equity stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CDT Equity Inc. ( NASDAQ:CDT Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 107,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned 28.28% of CDT Equity at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of CDT Equity in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

About CDT Equity

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical products that provides unmet medical needs in the areas of autoimmune diseases and idiopathic male infertility. Its pipeline includes AZD1656, which has completed Phase I trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, renal transplant, Hashimoto's thyroiditis and Grave's disease, uveitis, and preterm labor; and AZD5904, which has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of idiopathic male infertility.

