Short Interest in CDT Equity Inc. (NASDAQ:CDT) Increases By 25.6%

CDT Equity Inc. (NASDAQ:CDT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 111,333 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the November 30th total of 88,617 shares. Approximately 7.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 356,497 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 356,497 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 7.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
CDT Equity Stock Down 7.7%
Shares of NASDAQ CDT opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. CDT Equity has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $2,198.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.78.
CDT Equity (NASDAQ:CDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($13.16) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of CDT Equity
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of CDT Equity in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on CDT
About CDT Equity
Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical products that provides unmet medical needs in the areas of autoimmune diseases and idiopathic male infertility. Its pipeline includes AZD1656, which has completed Phase I trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, renal transplant, Hashimoto's thyroiditis and Grave's disease, uveitis, and preterm labor; and AZD5904, which has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of idiopathic male infertility.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CDT Equity
- Do not delete, read immediately
- The Crash Has Already Started (Most Just Don’t See It Yet)
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before January 2026!
- [No Brainer Gold Play]: “Show me a better investment.”
- INVESTOR ALERT: Tiny “$3 AI Wonder Stock” on the Verge of Blasting Off
Receive News & Ratings for CDT Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDT Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.