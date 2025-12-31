Short Interest in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Grows By 26.0%

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,355,476 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the November 30th total of 1,869,439 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 613,343 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 613,343 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuinStreet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 670,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,966,000 after purchasing an additional 18,092 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 490.4% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 215,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after buying an additional 178,862 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of QuinStreet by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 19,679 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 244.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 181,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 128,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in QuinStreet by 123.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 277,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,954,000 after acquiring an additional 153,428 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on QNST shares. Barrington Research set a $24.00 price objective on QuinStreet in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

QuinStreet Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ QNST opened at $14.38 on Wednesday. QuinStreet has a 12 month low of $12.98 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The stock has a market cap of $816.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.69 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.18.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $285.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.73 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that QuinStreet will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc operates a technology-based performance marketing platform that connects companies with prospective customers across multiple verticals. The company specializes in data-driven lead generation for financial services, education, insurance, healthcare, and home services firms. By leveraging proprietary targeting algorithms and real-time analytics, QuinStreet manages customized digital marketing campaigns to optimize customer acquisition and retention for its clients.

Through a portfolio of consumer-facing websites and comparison platforms, QuinStreet delivers targeted visitors who are actively researching products and services.

