ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) Trading Up 3.6% – Here’s Why

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.87 and last traded at $3.8850. 144,153 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,074,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACDC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on ProFrac from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Zacks Research cut ProFrac from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ProFrac in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $3.50 price target on shares of ProFrac in a report on Monday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” and an average price target of $5.25.

Get ProFrac alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ProFrac

ProFrac Stock Up 7.2%

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.11. The company has a market capitalization of $727.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $403.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.00 million. ProFrac had a negative return on equity of 32.01% and a negative net margin of 16.86%. As a group, analysts forecast that ProFrac Holding Corp. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ProFrac

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ProFrac by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 427,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in ProFrac by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in ProFrac by 7,241.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProFrac by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 16,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProFrac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

About ProFrac

(Get Free Report)

ProFrac Holding Corp. operates as a technology-focused energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, well stimulation, in-basin frac sand, and other completion services and complementary products and services to upstream oil and natural gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It also manufactures and sells high horsepower pumps, valves, piping, swivels, large-bore manifold systems, and fluid ends.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProFrac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProFrac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.