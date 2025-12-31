HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HOCFF) Short Interest Update

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HOCFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 54,406 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the November 30th total of 43,245 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 377.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 144 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 377.8 days.

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HOCFF opened at C$400.00 on Wednesday. HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of C$134.31 and a 12-month high of C$408.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$347.83 and its 200-day moving average price is C$280.52.

About HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft is a leading international construction company headquartered in Essen, Germany. The firm provides a comprehensive range of engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, with particular expertise in complex infrastructure projects. Its core activities encompass building construction, civil engineering and infrastructure development, including roads, railways, airports and power plants.

In addition to traditional construction services, HOCHTIEF pursues public–private partnerships (PPPs) and concession projects, taking on responsibilities for financing, designing, building and operating infrastructure assets over their lifecycle.

