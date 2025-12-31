Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI) Short Interest Up 25.7% in December

Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,131,828 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the November 30th total of 1,696,103 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,481,080 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,481,080 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, CEO Christian Brown sold 7,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $174,217.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 22,089 shares in the company, valued at $541,401.39. This trade represents a 24.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 3,488,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $74,999,998.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 14,336,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,224,946. This represents a 32.16% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Centuri in the first quarter worth $214,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Centuri by 62.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 12,057 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Centuri by 13,573.1% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,316,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,414 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Centuri by 164.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 153,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 95,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Centuri by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter.

Centuri stock opened at $25.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 850.28, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.78. Centuri has a 52 week low of $14.45 and a 52 week high of $27.50.

Centuri (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.13). Centuri had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $848.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Centuri will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Centuri from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Centuri in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Centuri from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Centuri Construction Group, Inc (NYSE: CTRI) is a heavy civil contractor specializing in water and wastewater infrastructure projects. The company delivers end-to-end services encompassing design-build, engineering, procurement and construction for water transmission mains, wastewater force mains, treatment facilities, pump and lift stations, and stormwater management systems.

Centuri’s core offerings include pipeline installation and rehabilitation, civil sitework, earthwork, structural concrete and slope protection.

