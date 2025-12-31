FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $65.69 and last traded at $65.46, with a volume of 69025 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.42.

Key Stores Impacting FOX

Here are the key news stories impacting FOX this week:

Get FOX alerts:

Positive Sentiment: Fox hit a fresh 52-week high, reinforcing bullish momentum and investor confidence in the company’s advertising and subscription revenue outlook. Fox Corporation (Zacks)

Fox hit a fresh 52-week high, reinforcing bullish momentum and investor confidence in the company’s advertising and subscription revenue outlook. Positive Sentiment: Ongoing national stories — notably the Minnesota daycare fraud allegations and subsequent federal probes — are generating heavy coverage across Fox platforms, which tends to boost ratings and ad demand for Fox News and affiliated properties. This coverage includes reporting on federal involvement that can sustain viewer engagement. Feds launch ‘massive’ investigation (Fox News)

Ongoing national stories — notably the Minnesota daycare fraud allegations and subsequent federal probes — are generating heavy coverage across Fox platforms, which tends to boost ratings and ad demand for Fox News and affiliated properties. This coverage includes reporting on federal involvement that can sustain viewer engagement. Positive Sentiment: Fundamentals remain supportive: Fox’s last quarterly report beat estimates and the company shows healthy margins and balance-sheet ratios, giving investors confidence in forward earnings. (Company filings/earnings summary)

Fundamentals remain supportive: Fox’s last quarterly report beat estimates and the company shows healthy margins and balance-sheet ratios, giving investors confidence in forward earnings. (Company filings/earnings summary) Neutral Sentiment: Breaking local/national news items (e.g., coverage of a missing Texas teen and search developments) add short-term audience spikes but are not unique to Fox and are unlikely by themselves to change the company’s medium-term revenue trajectory. Missing teen coverage (Fox News)

Breaking local/national news items (e.g., coverage of a missing Texas teen and search developments) add short-term audience spikes but are not unique to Fox and are unlikely by themselves to change the company’s medium-term revenue trajectory. Negative Sentiment: Credibility and political pushback risk: the viral independent investigation into Minnesota childcare fraud has drawn criticism and state pushback, creating potential reputational risk and the possibility of advertiser scrutiny if controversies escalate. Investors should monitor any advertiser reactions or regulatory scrutiny tied to coverage. Viral investigation sparks criticism (Fox News video)

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on FOX shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research raised FOX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of FOX in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of FOX in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.50.

FOX Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.45. FOX had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. On average, analysts expect that Fox Corporation will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FOX news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 138,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $9,208,936.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 180,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,014,196.24. This trade represents a 43.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul D. Ryan sold 17,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $1,143,484.12. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 454,817 shares of company stock worth $29,490,590. Corporate insiders own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FOX

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FOX by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,442,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,024,000 after buying an additional 56,071 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of FOX by 792.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,184,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827,768 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,637,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,301,000 after purchasing an additional 88,278 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of FOX by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,633,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,098,000 after purchasing an additional 215,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of FOX by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 1,110,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,643,000 after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

About FOX

(Get Free Report)

Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX) is a U.S.-based media company that operates television broadcast, news and sports businesses. The company traces its contemporary structure to the 2019 reorganization that followed the sale of certain entertainment assets to The Walt Disney Company; Fox Corporation retained a portfolio centered on the Fox Broadcasting Company, Fox Television Stations, Fox News Media and Fox Sports. Over time the company has expanded its digital footprint through acquisitions and direct-to-consumer services, building a mix of linear and streaming distribution.

FOX’s core activities include the creation, aggregation and distribution of television programming and live sports, the operation of national cable news and business networks, and the ownership and operation of local broadcast stations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.