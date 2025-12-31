Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Receives Buy Rating from Lake Street Capital

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Lake Street Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $19.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $23.00. Lake Street Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 52.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on LMNR. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Limoneira in a research report on Friday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Limoneira in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Limoneira in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNR opened at $12.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $225.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.91 and its 200 day moving average is $14.84. Limoneira has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $25.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMNR. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Limoneira by 64.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Limoneira by 144.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Limoneira in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Limoneira in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Company (NASDAQ: LMNR), founded in 1893 and based in Santa Paula, California, is a diversified agribusiness and real estate enterprise. As one of the oldest citrus producers in the United States, Limoneira has built a reputation for cultivating and marketing high-quality citrus fruits, avocados and specialty crops. The company’s vertically integrated model encompasses farming, packing, processing and marketing activities designed to deliver fresh produce to domestic and international markets.

In its agricultural operations, Limoneira specializes in lemons, oranges and avocados, employing modern irrigation, harvesting and packing technologies to maintain consistent product quality and supply.

