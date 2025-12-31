Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 10,281 Shares of Dolby Laboratories $DLB

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its stake in Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 10,281 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,261,059 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $167,906,000 after buying an additional 180,072 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 51.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,736,260 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $128,935,000 after purchasing an additional 592,282 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,556,571 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $116,159,000 after purchasing an additional 30,057 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,237,667 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $91,909,000 after acquiring an additional 28,243 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,237,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $91,893,000 after acquiring an additional 322,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 9,109 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total transaction of $607,843.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 73,054 shares in the company, valued at $4,874,893.42. The trade was a 11.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John D. Couling sold 7,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $500,018.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 108,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,429,468.75. The trade was a 6.31% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 162,120 shares of company stock valued at $10,906,559. Insiders own 37.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DLB. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Monday. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dolby Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:DLB opened at $65.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.65. Dolby Laboratories has a 12-month low of $64.02 and a 12-month high of $89.66.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The electronics maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $307.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.76 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 18.90%.The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Dolby Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.190-4.340 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.790-0.940 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 2nd. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.75%.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc is a global leader in audio and imaging technologies, specializing in the development, licensing and deployment of solutions that enhance entertainment and communications experiences. The company’s core business revolves around creating advanced audio codecs, noise reduction systems and spatial sound technologies for a wide range of applications, including cinema, broadcast, gaming, streaming and personal devices. Dolby’s licensing model enables consumer electronics manufacturers, content creators and service providers to integrate its technologies into products such as televisions, smartphones, home theater systems and set-top boxes.

Among its flagship innovations are Dolby Atmos, an immersive audio format that delivers three-dimensional soundscapes for theaters and home systems; Dolby Digital and Dolby Digital Plus, widely adopted audio compression formats for broadcast and streaming; and Dolby Vision, a high-dynamic-range imaging technology that expands color, contrast and brightness in displays.

