Yousif Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. $ENPH

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 142.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,857 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Enphase Energy by 4.5% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Glj Research lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $19.80 to $23.49 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and thirteen have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $40.57.

Enphase Energy Stock Down 2.8%

ENPH opened at $32.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.77 and a 52 week high of $76.90.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $410.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.64 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 12.93%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,733,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,499,651.48. This represents a 7.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.69 per share, with a total value of $153,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,635,632 shares in the company, valued at $50,197,546.08. The trade was a 0.31% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy is a global energy technology company that specializes in solar microinverters, energy storage systems and energy management software. Its core business centers on converting direct current (DC) power generated by solar panels into alternating current (AC) power suitable for use in residential and commercial applications. By integrating hardware and software solutions, Enphase Energy aims to improve solar energy yield, enhance system reliability and provide real-time monitoring capabilities to its customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes its IQ Series microinverters, which attach to individual solar panels to optimize performance at the module level and reduce the impact of shading or system failures.

