TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Research

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen raised TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.91.

TAL Education Group Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:TAL opened at $10.98 on Monday. TAL Education Group has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $15.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.06.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. TAL Education Group had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $861.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.03 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TAL Education Group will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in TAL Education Group by 572.7% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 8,229 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 386.0% in the third quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TAL Education Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in TAL Education Group by 19.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. 37.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAL Education Group is a leading provider of after-school tutoring services in China, specializing in K-12 academic instruction. The company offers a range of programs designed to help primary and secondary school students strengthen their core competencies in subjects such as mathematics, English, Chinese language and science. TAL leverages both in-person learning centers and digital platforms to deliver its curriculum, aiming to support student progress through interactive lessons and personalized study plans.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Beijing, TAL Education Group has grown into one of China’s largest private education firms.

