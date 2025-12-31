Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $247,000 Stock Position in Kohl’s Corporation $KSS

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its holdings in Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,211 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Viawealth LLC raised its stake in Kohl’s by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 12,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 5.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 11.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 7.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 36,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on KSS. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $4.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Kohl’s from $13.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $24.00 price objective on Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $15.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Jill Timm sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $568,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 335,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,634,012.75. This represents a 6.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $20.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Kohl’s Corporation has a 12-month low of $6.04 and a 12-month high of $25.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.45.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Kohl’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kohl’s Corporation will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 10th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.07%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corporation, founded in 1962 by Maxwell Kohl and headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, is a leading American department store retailer. The company operates approximately 1,100 stores across 49 states, offering a combination of value-oriented pricing, private-label brands and national labels. Since its initial public offering in 1992, Kohl’s has focused on broadening its product assortment and enhancing the in-store and online shopping experience.

The retailer’s merchandise portfolio spans apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty products for women, men and children, as well as home goods, kitchenware and seasonal décor.

