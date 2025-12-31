Voya Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Terreno Realty Corporation $TRNO

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 33.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,985 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 73.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 15.4% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 3.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Terreno Realty by 3.5% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 4.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRNO. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Terreno Realty from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. UBS Group set a $56.00 price target on Terreno Realty in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Terreno Realty from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Terreno Realty

In related news, EVP John Tull Meyer sold 4,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $285,242.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 119,949 shares in the company, valued at $7,190,942.55. This represents a 3.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Terreno Realty Stock Performance

NYSE TRNO opened at $59.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Terreno Realty Corporation has a 12-month low of $48.18 and a 12-month high of $69.20.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $116.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.62 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 72.41% and a return on equity of 8.27%. Analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Corporation will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.03%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE: TRNO) is a real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties in key coastal markets across the United States. The company’s portfolio primarily consists of bulk distribution, warehouse and light-industrial assets that serve a diverse tenant base, including third-party logistics providers, e-commerce companies and manufacturers. Terreno aims to generate stable rental income while pursuing long-term capital appreciation through targeted investment and active asset management.

Terreno focuses on eight major coastal regions, emphasizing markets with strong supply-and-demand fundamentals and barriers to new development.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.