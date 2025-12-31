Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Abacus Life (ABL)

Abacus Life (NASDAQ: ABL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/29/2025 – Abacus Life had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/23/2025 – Abacus Life had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $11.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/22/2025 – Abacus Life had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/15/2025 – Abacus Life had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/8/2025 – Abacus Life had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/1/2025 – Abacus Life had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/24/2025 – Abacus Life had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/17/2025 – Abacus Life had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/7/2025 – Abacus Life was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley to a “strong-buy” rating.

Abacus Life Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 311.0%.

Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

