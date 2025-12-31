PulteGroup, Inc. $PHM Shares Sold by VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al lowered its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,531 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al owned 0.17% of PulteGroup worth $43,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 137,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,526,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,162,000. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 143.7% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 24,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 14,185 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 0.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,385,531 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,118,000 after acquiring an additional 11,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 129.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 151,766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,778,000 after acquiring an additional 85,637 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on PHM shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on PulteGroup from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Barclays set a $115.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.25.

Shares of PHM opened at $118.11 on Wednesday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.07 and a 12-month high of $142.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 19.58%. PulteGroup’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.01%.

PulteGroup, Inc (NYSE: PHM) is a U.S.-based residential homebuilder that designs, constructs and sells single-family homes and develops master-planned communities. The company operates multiple national and regional brands that target different buyer segments, including first-time buyers, move-up buyers and active-adult customers. Its operations encompass land acquisition and development, home design and construction, community amenities and ongoing customer service and warranty programs.

PulteGroup markets homes under several well-known brands, such as Pulte Homes, Centex and Del Webb, among others, offering a range of product types from entry-level detached homes to larger, higher-end residences and age-restricted active-adult communities.

