VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Acquires 20,300 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. $URI

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al raised its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al owned 0.08% of United Rentals worth $47,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.7% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,978 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership raised its stake in United Rentals by 25.8% during the third quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $817.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $52.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $831.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $866.81. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $525.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1,021.47.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $11.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.43 by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $11.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were paid a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 12th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is 18.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on URI shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $995.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $1,128.00 price target on United Rentals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $1,123.00 price target on United Rentals in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $888.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $954.83.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc (NYSE: URI) is a leading equipment rental company headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. The firm provides rental solutions and related services to construction, industrial, commercial, and municipal customers. Its business model centers on providing access to a broad fleet of equipment on a short-term or long-term basis, enabling customers to avoid the capital expenditure of ownership and to scale equipment use to match project needs.

The company’s product and service offerings span general construction equipment and a range of specialty categories, including aerial work platforms, earthmoving and excavation machines, material handling equipment, pumps, power and HVAC systems, trench and shoring solutions, and tools.

