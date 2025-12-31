VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Has $27.27 Million Stock Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage Company $TAP

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al cut its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 602,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,300 shares during the quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al owned 0.30% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $27,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TAP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter worth $134,289,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 317.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,044,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,851 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 2,728.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 730,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,113,000 after acquiring an additional 704,334 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 17.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,277,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,714,000 after purchasing an additional 626,639 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 107.8% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 922,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,370,000 after purchasing an additional 478,608 shares in the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of TAP stock opened at $46.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.60. Molson Coors Beverage Company has a 52 week low of $42.94 and a 52 week high of $64.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.81.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.05). Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 8.78% and a negative net margin of 15.89%.The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Molson Coors Beverage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.360-5.360 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage Company will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently -17.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TAP

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Director David S. Coors acquired 2,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.47 per share, with a total value of $99,835.15. Following the transaction, the director owned 30,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,159.42. The trade was a 7.92% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Thomas Molson bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.79 per share, for a total transaction of $350,925.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,980.66. This trade represents a 49.49% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 2.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company is a leading multinational brewing and beverage enterprise formed through the 2005 merger of Canada’s Molson and the United States’ Coors. The company develops, markets and distributes an array of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, focusing primarily on beer and ready-to-drink products. Its portfolio spans flagship brands such as Coors Light, Molson Canadian and Miller Lite, alongside craft-style offerings like Blue Moon and global imports including Carling and Staropramen.

In addition to its core beer business, Molson Coors has expanded into adjacent categories to capture evolving consumer tastes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.