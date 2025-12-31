VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Sells 390,300 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al lowered its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 54.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 390,300 shares during the quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $27,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 585.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kilter Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on WFC. Cfra Research raised Wells Fargo & Company to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Dbs Bank upgraded Wells Fargo & Company to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.04.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $94.30 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $58.42 and a one year high of $95.85.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 29.61%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.