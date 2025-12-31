VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Purchases 31,537 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKPFree Report) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,937 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 31,537 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al owned 0.18% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $40,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $68,010,000. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 46.9% during the first quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 11,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth $18,234,000. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 14.1% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 284,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,769,000 after buying an additional 35,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $262,000. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $187.46 on Wednesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $178.64 and a fifty-two week high of $234.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.22.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKPGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $1.49. The firm had revenue of $677.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.60 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.220-11.320 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.700-2.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CHKP. Stifel Nicolaus set a $211.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $212.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho set a $225.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.91.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is an Israeli-founded cybersecurity company that develops, markets and supports a broad portfolio of network, cloud and endpoint security products. Founded in 1993, the company was an early pioneer of stateful inspection firewall technology and later developed a modular “software blade” approach that allowed customers to combine protection capabilities. Check Point’s product set spans physical and virtual security appliances, software and cloud-native services designed to prevent cyberattacks, protect data and simplify security management for enterprises and service providers.

Key product families include Quantum Security Gateways (on-premises and hybrid appliances), CloudGuard (cloud security posture and workload protection), Harmony (endpoint, remote access and unified endpoint security), and SandBlast (advanced threat prevention and sandboxing).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP)

