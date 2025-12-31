VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Purchases 31,537 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,937 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 31,537 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al owned 0.18% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $40,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $68,010,000. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 46.9% during the first quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 11,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth $18,234,000. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 14.1% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 284,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,769,000 after buying an additional 35,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $262,000. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $187.46 on Wednesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $178.64 and a fifty-two week high of $234.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.22.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $1.49. The firm had revenue of $677.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.60 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.220-11.320 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.700-2.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHKP. Stifel Nicolaus set a $211.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $212.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho set a $225.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.91.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is an Israeli-founded cybersecurity company that develops, markets and supports a broad portfolio of network, cloud and endpoint security products. Founded in 1993, the company was an early pioneer of stateful inspection firewall technology and later developed a modular “software blade” approach that allowed customers to combine protection capabilities. Check Point’s product set spans physical and virtual security appliances, software and cloud-native services designed to prevent cyberattacks, protect data and simplify security management for enterprises and service providers.

Key product families include Quantum Security Gateways (on-premises and hybrid appliances), CloudGuard (cloud security posture and workload protection), Harmony (endpoint, remote access and unified endpoint security), and SandBlast (advanced threat prevention and sandboxing).

