Realty Income Corporation $O Shares Acquired by VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al lifted its holdings in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 487,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al owned approximately 0.05% of Realty Income worth $29,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Realty Income by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,732,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,556,436,000 after purchasing an additional 676,697 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Realty Income by 2.7% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 262,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter valued at about $3,391,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 584,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,927,000 after buying an additional 18,397 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 13.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,669,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,763,000 after buying an additional 309,902 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of O stock opened at $57.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $50.71 and a fifty-two week high of $61.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Realty Income has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.250-4.270 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.7%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 299.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on O. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “in-line” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Realty Income from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.23.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company’s business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income’s portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

Further Reading

