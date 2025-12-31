Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM Shares Sold by VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al cut its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 189,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,800 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $37,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 44.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 18.6% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 15,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 9.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on HWM. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research lowered shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $246.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $205.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.75.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $207.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.48. The stock has a market cap of $83.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.04 and a 1-year high of $212.52.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.660-3.680 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.940-0.960 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

