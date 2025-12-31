Wolff Financial Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Wolff Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 6.9% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $29,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 280.0% in the third quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $260.47 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $190.27 and a one year high of $266.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $256.56 and its 200 day moving average is $250.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

