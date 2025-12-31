VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Sells 122,900 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al trimmed its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 27.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 320,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,900 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al owned 0.05% of Airbnb worth $38,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Airbnb by 34.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 83,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,978,000 after purchasing an additional 21,405 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 47.7% in the first quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 547.9% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 8,920 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $345,736.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 165,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,251,941.94. This trade represents a 1.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 58,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.56, for a total transaction of $7,572,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 634,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,776,998.40. This represents a 8.38% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,518,606 shares of company stock valued at $185,179,640 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABNB. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on Airbnb from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Airbnb

Airbnb Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $136.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.11. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.88 and a twelve month high of $163.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.42.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.10). Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.14% and a net margin of 22.03%.The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company’s core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.