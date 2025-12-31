SPDR S&P Dividend ETF $SDY Shares Bought by Wolff Financial Management LLC

Wolff Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,123 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up about 8.0% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Wolff Financial Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $34,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Lewis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 30,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 297.2% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SDY stock opened at $140.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.98. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $119.83 and a 52-week high of $143.49. The company has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.79.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years. The Fund generally invests substantially all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index.

