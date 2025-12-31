VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Buys 22,500 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al raised its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,314 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al owned approximately 0.07% of D.R. Horton worth $33,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the second quarter valued at about $494,278,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth about $191,491,000. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,827,032 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $364,461,000 after buying an additional 1,469,978 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,827,694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $378,628,000 after buying an additional 846,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 2,176,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $266,811,000 after buying an additional 817,998 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on DHI shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.08.

D.R. Horton Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of DHI stock opened at $145.46 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.44 and a twelve month high of $184.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by ($0.25). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $9.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th were given a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

About D.R. Horton

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc is a national homebuilding company that designs, constructs and sells new residential properties across the United States. The company’s core operations focus on building single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums for a range of buyer segments. In addition to home construction and sales, D.R. Horton provides complementary services through subsidiaries that support the mortgage, title and closing processes for its customers, enabling integrated transaction workflows from inventory development to home delivery.

Founded in 1978 by Donald R.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.