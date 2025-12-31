Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Purchases New Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,717,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,043,432,000 after buying an additional 7,194,216 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,481,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,879,667,000 after acquiring an additional 6,097,629 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $3,307,457,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,585,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,543,888,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Palantir Technologies Price Performance
Shares of PLTR opened at $180.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $431.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 430.58, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $181.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.77. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.40 and a 12 month high of $207.52.
Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies
In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 9,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.91, for a total transaction of $1,673,190.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 413,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,899,626.49. The trade was a 2.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 1,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total value of $197,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 47,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,409,430. This trade represents a 2.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,008,844 shares of company stock worth $164,750,951 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.
Key Headlines Impacting Palantir Technologies
Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Company fundamentals and big contracts bolster the bull case — Palantir reported accelerating commercial revenue, material y/y top-line growth and secured a large U.S. Navy ShipOS contract, and is highlighted as an application-layer AI leader that converts infrastructure into revenue. The Application-Layer Rotation
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst/coverage notes pointing to earnings strength and momentum — Zacks and other outlets call PLTR a stock to watch based on earnings growth, price strength and improving margins. Earnings Growth & Price Strength Make PLTR a Stock to Watch
- Positive Sentiment: High-profile supporters and positioning into 2026 — Wedbush’s Dan Ives and commentators (e.g., Jim Cramer) continue to include Palantir among favored AI/application-layer names, which can sustain institutional interest. Dan Ives Top Tech Names Jim Cramer Likes Palantir
- Neutral Sentiment: Options market shows moderate bearish positioning, suggesting traders expect short-term volatility but not a consensus crash. Option Traders Moderately Bearish
- Neutral Sentiment: Technical pressure after a recent break of support — short-term charts flagged a selloff area that could amplify moves if broader risk-off continues. Benzinga Technicals
- Negative Sentiment: Bearish analyst calls warning of large downside — some Wall Street analysts flagged very steep potential drops for 2026, citing valuation risks (Palantir trades at a premium on sales multiples). 2 AI Stocks to Sell Before They Drop
- Negative Sentiment: High-profile short interest from Michael Burry raises headline risk and potential downside volatility as his positions attract attention. Michael Burry Shorting PLTR
- Negative Sentiment: Relative-appeal risk vs. AI infrastructure names — some pieces argue Nvidia or other names are better 2026 buys, which can divert momentum and capital away from Palantir. Why Nvidia Is Better Than Palantir
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $155.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $201.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $141.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.28.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Palantir Technologies
Palantir Technologies Company Profile
Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.
Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.
