Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Purchases New Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,717,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,043,432,000 after buying an additional 7,194,216 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,481,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,879,667,000 after acquiring an additional 6,097,629 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $3,307,457,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,585,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,543,888,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLTR opened at $180.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $431.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 430.58, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $181.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.77. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.40 and a 12 month high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 28.11%.The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 9,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.91, for a total transaction of $1,673,190.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 413,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,899,626.49. The trade was a 2.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 1,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total value of $197,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 47,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,409,430. This trade represents a 2.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,008,844 shares of company stock worth $164,750,951 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $155.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $201.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $141.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.28.

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

