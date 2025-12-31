Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND Shares Purchased by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,036,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,736 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 0.7% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Merit Financial Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $77,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Painted Porch Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 688.7% during the 2nd quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 189.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.1%

BND opened at $74.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.96. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $71.10 and a 52-week high of $75.15.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

