zkSync (ZK) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $195.66 Million

zkSync (ZK) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 31st. One zkSync token can now be purchased for $0.0291 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. zkSync has a total market capitalization of $195.66 million and approximately $12.62 million worth of zkSync was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, zkSync has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get zkSync alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88,809.69 or 1.00097430 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88,059.06 or 0.99682024 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About zkSync

zkSync’s launch date was June 15th, 2024. zkSync’s total supply is 13,962,261,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,712,895,507 tokens. zkSync’s official Twitter account is @zksync. zkSync’s official website is zksync.io. The Reddit community for zkSync is https://reddit.com/r/zksync and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. zkSync’s official message board is zksync.mirror.xyz.

Buying and Selling zkSync

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKsync (ZK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the zkSync Era platform. ZKsync has a current supply of 13,962,261,173.56420076 with 10,612,662,454.75706133 in circulation. The last known price of ZKsync is 0.0293319 USD and is up 1.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 249 active market(s) with $14,740,755.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zksync.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as zkSync directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire zkSync should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy zkSync using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for zkSync Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for zkSync and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.