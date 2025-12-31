SolvBTC.BBN Price Up 0.3% Over Last Week (SOLVBTC.BB)

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 31st. One SolvBTC.BBN token can now be bought for approximately $88,059.06 or 0.99682024 BTC on popular exchanges. SolvBTC.BBN has a total market cap of $1.85 trillion and $117.25 worth of SolvBTC.BBN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SolvBTC.BBN has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SolvBTC.BBN alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88,809.69 or 1.00097430 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000141 BTC.

About SolvBTC.BBN

SolvBTC.BBN’s genesis date was May 1st, 2021. SolvBTC.BBN’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. SolvBTC.BBN’s official website is solv.finance. SolvBTC.BBN’s official Twitter account is @solvprotocol. The official message board for SolvBTC.BBN is medium.com/@solvprotocol/introducing-solvbtc-bbn-a-liquid-staking-token-for-bitcoin-aac3001b43e4.

SolvBTC.BBN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xSolvBTC (xSolvBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. xSolvBTC has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 2,012.02753594 in circulation. The last known price of xSolvBTC is 88,059.06315458 USD and is up 0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://solv.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolvBTC.BBN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SolvBTC.BBN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SolvBTC.BBN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SolvBTC.BBN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SolvBTC.BBN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.