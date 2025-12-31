Fusionist Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $22.86 Million (ACE)

Fusionist (ACE) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. Fusionist has a total market capitalization of $22.86 million and $8.33 million worth of Fusionist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fusionist has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. One Fusionist token can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000306 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88,809.69 or 1.00097430 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88,059.06 or 0.99682024 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Fusionist Token Profile

Fusionist’s total supply is 146,307,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,106,871 tokens. The official message board for Fusionist is medium.com/@fusionistio. The official website for Fusionist is ace.fusionist.io. Fusionist’s official Twitter account is @fusionistio.

Fusionist Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusionist (ACE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Fusionist has a current supply of 146,307,870 with 84,106,871 in circulation. The last known price of Fusionist is 0.27588198 USD and is up 3.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 161 active market(s) with $10,585,541.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ace.fusionist.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusionist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusionist should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fusionist using one of the exchanges listed above.

