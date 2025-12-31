Stratis (STRAX) Price Hits $0.0203

Stratis (STRAX) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. One Stratis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0203 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Stratis has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Stratis has a market capitalization of $21.46 million and $1.75 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,985.81 or 0.03365310 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000394 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000103 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00014120 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000123 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00006627 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00001701 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00003151 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000126 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00002205 BTC.
Stratis Profile
Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Stratis
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.