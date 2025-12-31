Cellcom Israel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CELJF) Short Interest Update

Cellcom Israel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CELJF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,860 shares, an increase of 35.0% from the November 30th total of 4,342 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,065 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 3,065 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Cellcom Israel Stock Up 5.9%

Shares of OTCMKTS CELJF opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cellcom Israel has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $13.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.53.

Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $311.45 million during the quarter. Cellcom Israel had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.40%.

Cellcom Israel Ltd. is a leading provider of wireless telecommunications services in Israel. Established in 1994 and headquartered in Netanya, the company operates one of the country’s most extensive cellular networks. Through its infrastructure, Cellcom delivers voice, messaging and data solutions to a broad customer base that includes individual consumers, small businesses and large enterprises.

The company’s core offerings encompass mobile voice plans, high-speed 4G and 5G data connectivity, international roaming and value-added content services.

