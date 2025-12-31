Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $656,000 Investment in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,418,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,656,286,000 after buying an additional 208,196 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 36,842.1% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,299,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,833,836,000 after buying an additional 7,279,991 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,165,899,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,204,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,386,626,000 after buying an additional 264,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,337,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,295,432,000 after purchasing an additional 33,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $594.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $557.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $476.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $612.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $616.00.

CAT stock opened at $577.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $570.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $481.44. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.30 and a fifty-two week high of $627.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.43. Caterpillar had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 47.16%. The business had revenue of $17.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.01%.

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 14,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.36, for a total value of $8,231,825.68. Following the transaction, the insider owned 80,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,106,333.24. This trade represents a 15.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason Kaiser sold 10,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.60, for a total value of $6,034,465.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 8,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,874,576.40. This represents a 55.32% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,895 shares of company stock valued at $34,007,516. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company’s product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off?highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

