World Investment Advisors Takes Position in Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB

World Investment Advisors bought a new position in Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,214 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,242,304 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $223,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504,054 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Lab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,918,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Rocket Lab in the second quarter worth approximately $164,751,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Rocket Lab by 6.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,251,130 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,523,000 after acquiring an additional 131,996 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 6.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,128,536 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,057,000 after acquiring an additional 128,907 shares in the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Key Rocket Lab News
Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:
- Positive Sentiment: MarketBeat: Bull case — Neutron program, a large $816M Space Development Agency contract, and a flawless 2025 Electron launch record are being cited as major 2026 growth catalysts that support higher revenue potential and analyst upgrades. Why 2026 Could Be Another Breakout Year for Rocket Lab
- Positive Sentiment: Benzinga: Analyst/defense tailwind — coverage notes RKLB is trading higher as investors digest upbeat analyst commentary and a growing defense backlog that improves near?term revenue visibility. Rocket Lab Stock Is Surging Today: What’s Going On?
- Positive Sentiment: The Motley Fool: Momentum confirmation — coverage highlights elevated trading volume and regained momentum into the close, signaling continued retail interest and liquidity supporting the rally. Stock Market Today, Dec. 30: Rocket Lab Regains Momentum
- Neutral Sentiment: MarketWatch: Sector tailwinds — broader space?sector excitement (including SpaceX IPO speculation) could reprice public peers like RKLB, creating upside but also correlation risk across the group. What SpaceX, Blue Origin, Rocket Lab and more have in store for 2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Options & volume: Elevated options activity and unusually heavy trading have amplified moves — that improves liquidity but raises short?term volatility risk. Rocket Lab Unusual Options Activity
- Neutral Sentiment: TipRanks/ARK: Cathie Wood trimmed RKLB exposure as she rebalanced into biotech — a modest ETF trim can pressure shares short term but is not a sell?off signal by itself. Cathie Wood Closes Out 2025 with a Rocket Lab (RKLB) Trim and Fresh Biotech Bets
- Negative Sentiment: Insider sale: Director Edward H. Frank sold 2,500 shares (~$193K) in late?December — a small reduction in his stake but a headline that can be interpreted negatively by some investors. Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Director Sells $193,475.00 in Stock
- Negative Sentiment: Cautionary forecasts: An AI?driven analyst and other cautionary notes flag downside scenarios if Neutron or defense execution slips; Rocket Lab remains unprofitable, leaving valuation exposed if growth slows. Rocket Lab stock forecast — why AI analyst is cautious on RKLB for 2026
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Activity at Rocket Lab
In other news, Director Merline Saintil sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 388,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,254,385. This represents a 1.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Beck sold 939,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $51,432,298.58. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 2,731,985 shares of company stock valued at $152,026,345 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.
Rocket Lab Stock Up 0.5%
RKLB opened at $70.45 on Wednesday. Rocket Lab Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $79.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.39 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.51 and its 200 day moving average is $49.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.83.
Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Rocket Lab had a negative net margin of 35.64% and a negative return on equity of 27.26%. The firm had revenue of $155.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Rocket Lab
Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company’s primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company’s propulsion capabilities.
