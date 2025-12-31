World Investment Advisors Takes Position in Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB

World Investment Advisors bought a new position in Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,214 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,242,304 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $223,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504,054 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Lab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,918,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Rocket Lab in the second quarter worth approximately $164,751,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Rocket Lab by 6.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,251,130 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,523,000 after acquiring an additional 131,996 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 6.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,128,536 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,057,000 after acquiring an additional 128,907 shares in the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RKLB shares. Citigroup reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Rocket Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Rocket Lab from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Rocket Lab from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

In other news, Director Merline Saintil sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 388,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,254,385. This represents a 1.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Beck sold 939,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $51,432,298.58. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 2,731,985 shares of company stock valued at $152,026,345 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

RKLB opened at $70.45 on Wednesday. Rocket Lab Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $79.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.39 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.51 and its 200 day moving average is $49.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Rocket Lab had a negative net margin of 35.64% and a negative return on equity of 27.26%. The firm had revenue of $155.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company’s primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company’s propulsion capabilities.

