Shum Financial Group Inc. Takes $5.73 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

Shum Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 29,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,733,000. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 4.3% of Shum Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 2,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 10,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 13.3%

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $200.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $197.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.01. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $148.34 and a 12-month high of $187.26. The stock has a market cap of $58.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector. QUAL was launched on Jul 18, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.