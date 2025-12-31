Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Shares Down 5.2% – Here’s What Happened

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K)’s share price was down 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.53 and last traded at $28.1490. Approximately 9,070,934 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 18,027,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.70.

KGC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cormark downgraded Kinross Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (a)” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 20th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.81.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.04. The company has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Corporation will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 26th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.79%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 203.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 152,755 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 102,348 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,949,976 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $87,639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398,687 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Kinross Gold by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 322,862 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 57,966 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,525,188 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,469,000 after purchasing an additional 413,771 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 6.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,739,218 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,208,000 after purchasing an additional 241,600 shares during the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC) is a Toronto-based precious metals mining company primarily focused on the exploration, development and production of gold, with silver recovered as a by-product at some operations. The company’s activities span the full mining lifecycle, including discovery and resource delineation, mine construction and operation, ore processing, and eventual site reclamation and closure. Kinross sells refined gold produced at its processing facilities and manages associated logistics and processing arrangements to deliver metal to market.

Kinross operates a portfolio of producing mines and development projects across multiple regions, with a significant presence in the Americas and West Africa.

