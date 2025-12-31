Rokmaster Resources (CVE:RKR) Shares Up 14.3% – Still a Buy?

Rokmaster Resources Corp. (CVE:RKR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 14.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 117,450 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 127,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.54, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.04.
Rokmaster Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North, Central, and South America. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, gold, and polymetallic deposits, as well as precious metals. The company holds a 100% in the Duncan Lake property comprising 35 contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 3,929 hectares; and a 55% interest in the Big Copper property located in the Slocan Mining Division in southeast British Columbia, Canada.
