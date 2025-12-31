Short Interest in Elong Power Holding Limited (NASDAQ:ELPW) Drops By 33.7%

Elong Power Holding Limited (NASDAQ:ELPW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 77,592 shares, a decrease of 33.7% from the November 30th total of 117,095 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 218,742 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 218,742 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Elong Power Stock Performance

Shares of ELPW opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.58 and a 200 day moving average of $15.56. Elong Power has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $129.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elong Power

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Elong Power stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Elong Power Holding Limited (NASDAQ:ELPW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.07% of Elong Power at the end of the most recent reporting period. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ELPW. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Elong Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Elong Power to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Elong Power presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Elong Power Company Profile

Elong Power (NASDAQ: ELPW) is a China-based designer, manufacturer and distributor of high- and medium-voltage electrical equipment used in power transmission and distribution networks. The company’s product portfolio includes gas-insulated switchgear (GIS), metal-enclosed switchgear, load break switches, ring main units (RMUs) and power distribution cabinets, as well as related control and protection systems. Elong Power’s equipment is engineered to facilitate safe and efficient delivery of electricity across urban and rural networks.

In addition to core switchgear products, Elong Power provides turnkey solutions that encompass system design, installation, commissioning and after-sales maintenance.

