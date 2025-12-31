Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 24,447 shares, a decrease of 34.1% from the November 30th total of 37,080 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,488 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 53,488 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simplify Enhanced Income ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIGH. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 39,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 16,836 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $553,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 52.3% in the third quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 39,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 13,465 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 36.8% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 18,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 4,848 shares during the period. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its position in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 37.1% during the third quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 49,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 13,386 shares in the last quarter.

Simplify Enhanced Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:HIGH opened at $22.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.21. Simplify Enhanced Income ETF has a 1-year low of $20.98 and a 1-year high of $25.15.

Simplify Enhanced Income ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (HIGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by holding a short-term portfolio of income-producing US Treasurys and utilizing an option spread writing strategy. HIGH was launched on Oct 27, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

