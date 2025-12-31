Seplat Energy (LON:SEPL) Trading Up 9.9% – What’s Next?

Seplat Energy Plc (LON:SEPL – Get Free Report) traded up 9.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 292 and last traded at GBX 282. 209,563 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 226,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 256.50.

More Seplat Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Seplat Energy this week:

Get Seplat Energy alerts:

Positive Sentiment: Heirs Energies purchased a 20.07% stake from Maurel & Prom for about $496–500m and is now Seplat’s largest shareholder — a strong vote of confidence from a major local investor that likely supported the stock move higher. Sale of M&P stake – Yahoo Finance

Heirs Energies purchased a 20.07% stake from Maurel & Prom for about $496–500m and is now Seplat’s largest shareholder — a strong vote of confidence from a major local investor that likely supported the stock move higher. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple local and international outlets confirm the deal and headline the change in ownership; broad media coverage may attract more investor attention but contains no new operational guidance from Seplat itself. Premium Times coverage

Multiple local and international outlets confirm the deal and headline the change in ownership; broad media coverage may attract more investor attention but contains no new operational guidance from Seplat itself. Neutral Sentiment: Related sector commentary (regulation and gas-commercialisation pieces) does not directly affect Seplat’s short-term outlook but is useful context for Nigeria’s energy policy environment that could influence longer-term valuation and project economics. FIRST E&P gas article

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Seplat Energy from GBX 465 to GBX 550 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 437.50.

Seplat Energy Trading Up 10.7%

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 266.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 261.13. The company has a market capitalization of £1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.24, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Seplat Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Seplat Energy is Nigeria’s leading indigenous, independent oil and gas producer, producing oil and gas production volumes of 48,152 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in 9M 2023, including 117 MMscfd (20,083 boepd) of processed natural gas for domestic power generation in 9M 2023.

Seplat Energy is focused on powering Nigeria’s energy transition. Our goal is to help meet the energy needs of Nigeria’s rapidly growing population by providing accessible, reliable and sustainable energy, at the same time increasing shareholder value.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Seplat Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seplat Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.