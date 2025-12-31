QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF (QRFT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on December 31st

QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:QRFT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0278 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 30th.

QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:QRFT opened at $62.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.72 million, a P/E ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.03. QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $44.00 and a 12-month high of $63.28.

Institutional Trading of QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:QRFT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 5.33% of QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF

The QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF (QRFT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large-cap US equities chosen with the aid of artificial intelligence. QRFT was launched on May 21, 2019 and is managed by QRAFT.

