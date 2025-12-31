Stephens Upgrades Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) to “Hold”

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Stephens to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Varonis Systems from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Varonis Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.80.

Shares of VRNS stock opened at $33.10 on Monday. Varonis Systems has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $63.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.13 and its 200-day moving average is $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -32.45 and a beta of 0.64.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.91% and a negative net margin of 18.82%.The firm had revenue of $161.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Varonis Systems has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.020-0.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 201.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $302,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $677,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 104,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after acquiring an additional 18,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems is a cybersecurity firm specializing in the protection and management of unstructured data. The company’s flagship Data Security Platform provides advanced analytics for monitoring file systems, email servers, collaboration platforms and cloud storage. By continuously mapping and analyzing data permissions and user behavior, Varonis enables organizations to detect insider threats, verify compliance and remediate exposed data in real time.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in New York City, Varonis serves a diverse global customer base across financial services, healthcare, media, manufacturing and government.

