Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (TDSC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on December 31st

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1326 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 30th.

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ TDSC opened at $25.45 on Wednesday. Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF has a one year low of $21.79 and a one year high of $25.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.31 and a 200 day moving average of $24.90. The company has a market capitalization of $127.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSC – Free Report) by 260.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

About Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF

The Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (TDSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which aims to provide long-term growth that adjusts an asset allocation to pursue a targeted risk parameter of 10% from peak to trough. TDSC was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Exchange Traded Concepts.

