iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Short Interest Update

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,341,620 shares, a decrease of 34.5% from the November 30th total of 2,047,739 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,423,223 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,423,223 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 825.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,045,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,384,000 after buying an additional 5,392,418 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 14,604,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 292,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,582,000 after acquiring an additional 292,098 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 551,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,665,000 after acquiring an additional 135,288 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 574.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 158,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,273,000 after acquiring an additional 135,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,168,000.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ IXUS opened at $84.97 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $61.75 and a 52-week high of $85.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.20.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $1.5702 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th.

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

