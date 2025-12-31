ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity Index Option Strategy (SIXH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on December 31st

ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity Index Option Strategy (NYSEARCA:SIXH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.089 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 30th. This is a 110.5% increase from ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity Index Option Strategy’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity Index Option Strategy Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of SIXH opened at $39.39 on Wednesday. ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity Index Option Strategy has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $40.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.37.

ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity Index Option Strategy Company Profile

The ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity-Index Option Strategy ETF (SIXH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to US equities and sellscall options against SPY. SIXH was launched on May 11, 2020 and is managed by Meridian.

