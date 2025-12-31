ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity Index Option Strategy (SIXH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on December 31st

ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity Index Option Strategy (NYSEARCA:SIXH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.089 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 30th. This is a 110.5% increase from ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity Index Option Strategy’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity Index Option Strategy Trading Down 0.2%
Shares of SIXH opened at $39.39 on Wednesday. ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity Index Option Strategy has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $40.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.37.
ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity Index Option Strategy Company Profile
